Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

