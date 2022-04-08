OMNIQ Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,742.91% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

OMNIQ stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OMNIQ has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

