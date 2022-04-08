OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFT. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 764.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 121,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 334,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,759 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 50,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,174,851. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

