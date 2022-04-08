OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $481.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.32. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,393,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.