OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

ONEW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ONEW opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $481.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 598,505 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

