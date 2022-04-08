Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stake Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 99.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,449 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. 19,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,218. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.95. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Open Text Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.