OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $214.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.51.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OptiNose by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

