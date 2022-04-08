Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

