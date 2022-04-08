Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORC. JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchid Island Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

ORC stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.