Origin Sport (ORS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $180,449.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport Coin Profile

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

