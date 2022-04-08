Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.68

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 5029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $171,893,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,722,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $63,943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $15,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ONL)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

