Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Cut to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

