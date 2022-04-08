Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.97. Orla Mining shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 200 shares.
ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 0.40.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
