Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $4.80

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.80, but opened at $4.97. Orla Mining shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 200 shares.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 569.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Orla Mining by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

