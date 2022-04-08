OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

KIDS traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.66. 192,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,848. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $236,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $282,744.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

