Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.65.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OSK opened at $95.50 on Friday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $95.16 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,742,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

