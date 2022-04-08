OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,211,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in OSI Systems by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $80.64. 57,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

