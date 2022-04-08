Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$22.50 at Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.90.

Shares of OR opened at C$17.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

