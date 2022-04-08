Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.51

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 305980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$117.06 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

In related news, Director Robert Wares purchased 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,636,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,555,363.66. Insiders have acquired 406,500 shares of company stock worth $148,155 over the last ninety days.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Further Reading

