Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.68. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

