Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.750-$9.150 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.13. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,488. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

