PAC Global Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006948 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00258033 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.00 or 0.00277259 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

