Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Up 3.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.27. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 461,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

