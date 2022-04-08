Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Trading Up 3.5%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.27. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 461,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.92.
In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
