PageGroup (LON:PAGE) PT Lowered to GBX 700 at Barclays

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 700 ($9.18) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.97) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 648 ($8.50).

PAGE opened at GBX 462 ($6.06) on Monday. PageGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 405.60 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 691 ($9.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 533.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 603.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.47), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($595,136.67). Also, insider Ben Stevens acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £26,325.84 ($34,525.69).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

