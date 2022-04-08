Palisade Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.87 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

