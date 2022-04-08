Pangolin Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,190.86 or 0.07538960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,342.41 or 1.00041281 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,625,121 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

