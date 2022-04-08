Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.01

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.13. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 3,401,613 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.71 million, a PE ratio of -55.82 and a beta of 3.62.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

