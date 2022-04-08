Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 192,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 750,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 4.16% of Pasithea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the research and discovery of new and effective treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

