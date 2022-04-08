Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.10 billion. Paychex reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3,988.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. Paychex has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

