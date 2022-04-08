Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $145.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paychex traded as high as $141.91 and last traded at $140.77, with a volume of 113433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.31.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.08.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

