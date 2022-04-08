Payfare (OTC:PYFRF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Payfare (OTC:PYFRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Payfare from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Payfare in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Payfare stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Payfare has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.83.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
