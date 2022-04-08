PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $113.04 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.