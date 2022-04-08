Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PSFE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen raised Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NYSE PSFE opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Paysafe by 452.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 875,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 716,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paysafe by 75.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 87.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 64.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 127,829 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

