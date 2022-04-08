PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PCB opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $315.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $404,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,170 shares of company stock valued at $726,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after buying an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.