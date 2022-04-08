PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $277,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PDC Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,423,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.07 on Friday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

