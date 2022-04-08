Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

PEAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,644,000.

PEAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 152,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44. Pear Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $14.60.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.