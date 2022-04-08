PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) vs. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Head to Head Survey

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PEDEVCO and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -8.19% -1.49% -1.41% Shell 7.37% 11.34% 4.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEDEVCO and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million 6.63 -$1.30 million ($0.01) -123.00 Shell $272.66 billion 0.78 $20.10 billion $5.16 10.74

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. PEDEVCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shell has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PEDEVCO and Shell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Shell has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than PEDEVCO.

Summary

Shell beats PEDEVCO on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

