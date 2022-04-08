Pembina Pipeline Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$48.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$36.29 and a 52 week high of C$48.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.24.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

