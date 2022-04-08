Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 91.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

PBA stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.81 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

