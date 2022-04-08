Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth $3,269,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.