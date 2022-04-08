PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PMT. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 723.10%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $84,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

