Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Penumbra worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $219.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,460.70 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.19 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total value of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,528 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,463. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

