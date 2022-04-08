Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.62) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.54) to GBX 2,650 ($34.75) in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($46.95) to GBX 2,830 ($37.11) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.86) to GBX 2,897 ($37.99) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,413.14.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.40. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

