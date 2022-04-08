PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
PTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.
Shares of PTR opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99.
PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroChina (PTR)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.