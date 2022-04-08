PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

PTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.65. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 43.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $5,950,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 301.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

