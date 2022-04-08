Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Phillips 66 Partners ( NYSE:PSXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

