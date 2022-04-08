Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $189,895.74 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

