PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 6,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 456,537 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $5.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 18,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,115 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 726,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

