Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNW. Evercore ISI cut Pinnacle West Capital from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

