Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 193,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

