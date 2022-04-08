Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE GL opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71,366 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after acquiring an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 630,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

