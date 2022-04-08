Piper Sandler Comments on Portillos Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Portillos in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PTLO opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

